Saand Ki Aankh Declared Tax Free in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Uttar Pradesh government in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to exempt the bollywood movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ from GST in the state. The Tapsee Pannu starrer movie is based on the life Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, grandmothers from Baghpat who were both ace shooters and earned accolades for their shooting skills.

The movie based on women empowerment and sports promotion has already been exempted from taxes in Rajasthan. Popularly known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar learnt the art of shooting at the age of 60 years and went on to become one of the best shooters of the country.

The movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ is set for release on 25th October and is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Other actors who are in the cast of the film include Bhoomi Pednekar, Vineet Singh and Prakash Jha. Based on the life of Chandro Tomar, the movie has been shot mostly in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh while some scenes were shot in Hastinapur and Mavana.

Apart from this 12 more decisions were taken by the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in the meeting held on Tuesday in Lucknow. Apart from making the film tax free, the cabinet has amended the Government Aided Schools 1996 Rule. During the meeting, the seventh pay commission for government aided teachers has also been approved. At the same time, teachers at government engineering colleges were also sanctioned the seventh pay scale which will directly benefit the teachers at AKTU, Madan Mohan Engineering University and HBTI will be benefited. The decision is all set to cost about 47.14 crore rupees to the state exchequer.

The other decision taken by the Yogi Adityanath cabinet including sanction of Raebareli Scheme 3 under Amrit Yojna for which a recommendation of 187 crores has been made out of which 50% will be borne by centre, 30% will be borne by the state while 20% will be borne by the civic body. Apart from this UP State Seepage Management Policy was also approved.

UP Aided Technical Institute Manual has also been changed. Also, changes have been made in the selection committee. The selection committee of the Principal will consist of AICTE representative in place of Deputy Education Advisor.

