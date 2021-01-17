'Saand Ki Aankh' Director Tushar Hiranandani's Next A Biopic, Casting Underway

Panaji: Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the film’s casting process. Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit “Saand Ki Aankh”, featuring actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

For his latest, the director has collaborated with writer Jagdeep Sidhu, who had penned the dialogues of “Saand Ki Aankh”. “My next is a biopic. It’s going to be an enjoyable ride. It’s about a young entrepreneur from a small town and is an immensely motivational story. I found out his story and got on board Jagdeep, who has finished it. “So now that the script is done, our casting process has begun. I’ll get a tentative idea on when to go on floors only after the casting is complete,” Hiranandani told .