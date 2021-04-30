Saand Ki Aankh Stars Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Condole 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar's Death

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, also nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, passed away on Friday after suffering from Covid-19. She had tested positive for the virus on April 26 and was admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. Actresses Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who starred in Chandro and her sister Prakashi Tomar’s biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, took to social media to pay their condolences.

Bhumi, who had essayed the role of Chandro took to Twitter to talk of her legacy. “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi", she wrote.

The actress also shared a series of images with Chandro on her Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt note that read, “Chandro Dadi ❤️ Am so saddened by the demise of Chandro Tomar dadi Aka Shooter Dadi Chandro.

Truly feels like a part of me has gone. A part of family has gone. She lived a life full of greatness and impacted so many lives. Questioned patriarchy and broke every shackle of ageism. Her legacy will live on in all those girls whom she became a roll model for. I feel extremely lucky that I got a chance to portray her on screen. It was this process of becoming her that taught me so much about life and being a woman. It felt like I am her. Courage, compassion, kindness and a smile on her is how she lived her life. An ace air pistol shooter, a phenomenal teacher a voracious speaker and a nurturer. She will be missed deeply. My condolences to her family and all her well wishers :)"

Taapsee, on the other hand, played her sister Prakashi (Revolver Dadi) and took to Instagram to share a picture with the legendary shooter. She left a broken heart emoji along with the picture.

Sharing the same picture on Twitter, she wrote, “For the inspiration you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you."

Actor Randeep Hooda too shared a throwback picture with Chandro writing about their plans of inaugurating a shooting range.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions. She was considered to be the oldest woman sharpshooter in the world.

