Saand Ki Aankh Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Promise a Fun, Inspiring Watch

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Watch its teaser here.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Saand Ki Aankh Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Promise a Fun, Inspiring Watch
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh’s poster. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu took to social media on Thursday to share the teaser of their forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh.

Based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), the film marks writer Tushar Hiranandani's directorial debut.

In the 1.24-minute video, the two actresses convincingly portray the incredible true journey of the Tomar women, depicting how they broke shackles of patriarchy and servitude to make a name for themselves across the world. Both Bhumi and Taapsee are earnest and honest in their portrayals, promising a fun and inspiring ride this Diwali.

Natives of Uttar Pradesh's Johri village, the Tomar women reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties, with Chandro, who is lovingly called ‘shooter dadi’, being among one of the oldest female sharpshooters in the world.

Jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Reliance Entertainment, the film also features actors Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

Talking about its story, Bhumi earlier told IANS, "These two women by sheer stroke of luck become sharp shooters. They travel the world, they are given incredible recognitions, they make our country proud but no one really knows how they fought their house, the society to make a difference in the lives of their grand-daughters and bring positive change for women in their male-dominated community. It is an extremely powerful story."

