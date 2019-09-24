Saand Ki Aankh Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Prove it's Never Too Late to Break Societal Norms

Saand Ki Aankh has been banking on their protagonists to be the best and most inspiring part of the film. The trailer seems to have done well in that arena as it shows Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar battle a number of traditional conventions on their way to excelling in a sudden found skill.

The three-minute trailer starts with Pednekar and Pannu revealing themselves to be perfect sharpshooters without any training at all. They are supported by a young shooting trainer who helps them get into competitive tournaments. The trailer takes an interesting turn as it is revealed that despite their skills, both the old ladies are laughed at and ridiculed for their age as well as regional background. Nevertheless, this only adds to their determination to go further in tournaments and continue to showcase their excellence in shooting.

While the trailer is a delight to watch, it reveals too much of the film's details, leaving very little to surprise. It does well in the arena of depicting the class and gender-based barriers the two sharpshooters face. Their main obstacle being that guns are seen as weapons only for men and not for women. This though does not stop the two ladies who continue to display unwavering determination to prove them wrong.

This is complemented by the tournament audiences who undermine their skill and scorn at them due to their age and rural backgrounds. Pednekar and Pannu do an impressive job fitting into the roles of two old and confused ladies who have a difficult time grasping the exclusive nature of the world around them. The trailer reveals a lot of the film's story preparing audiences for what they can expect in the film even before it's release.

Directed by Tusshar Hiranandani, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on October 25, 2019.

