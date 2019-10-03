Take the pledge to vote

Saand Ki Aankh's Womaniya Sees Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Celebrating Womanhood

After a peppy number called Udta Teetad, The makers of Saand Ki Aankh have released another upbeat, empowering track called Womaniya, that celebrates the spirit of womanhood.

News18.com

October 3, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Saand Ki Aankh's Womaniya Sees Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Celebrating Womanhood
After a peppy number called Udta Teetad, The makers of Saand Ki Aankh have released another upbeat, empowering track called Womaniya, that celebrates the spirit of womanhood.

The highly anticipated film Saand Ki Aankh, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is the inspiring story of the oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakash Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. Also known as 'Shooter and Revolver Dadis', the two women learned to shoot professionally very late in their life but were exceptionally gifted in the skill. After a peppy track Udta Teetar, the second song from the film Womaniya is out, and it celebrates the spirit of womanhood.

The song sees the younger version of the characters dancing and celebrating the strengths and prowess of women. The song in itself is a catchy number and with a colourful backdrop and costumes and the actresses acing the folk dance, make it even more interesting. The song has been voiced by Vishal Dadlani, composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar.

Talking about the song, lyricist Raj Shekhar said in a statement, “The song is a celebration of womanhood in all its glory. It is the voice, which is mostly unheard in the male-dominated society. It is a tribute to the struggles of our grandmothers, mothers et aliae.”

Composer Vishal Mishra also shared his experience of composing the empowering anthem. “When I first composed 'Womaniya', we knew that something special has happened. I could visualise the final result. Now when I listen to the recorded track, I get goosebumps. I can’t wait for people to feel the energy, exuberance, and power of the song," he said.

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani was supposed to be titled Womaniya but was later renamed as Saand Ke Aankh due to a rights dispute with Pritish Nandy. The film is being co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar, and Reliance Entertainment and will hit the theatres on Diwali, October 26, 2019.

