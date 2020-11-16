Saani Kaayidham First Look Poster: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan Steal the Show in Rural Look

The first look poster of the newly launched film, Saani Kaayidham made its way online on Sunday. The poster is from the film starring Keerthy Suresh and filmmaker Servakhilam. The film will mark the debut of the renowned director marking his first venture into acting.

The posters featuring the two lead actors present them in rural rustic avatars. The lead duo is seen squatting on the ground holding weapons against gangsters. Bloodstained weapons are visible in front of the actors, whose faces and clothes are smeared in blood as well. The two stars are donning completely new avatars.

Kollywood star Dhanush was the first to unveil the poster. He wrote, “Introducing the most wanted from #SaaniKaayidham @arunmatheswaran @thisisysr @KeerthyOfficial @selvaraghavan @yaminiyag @ramu_thangaraj @dhilipaction @Inagseditor @kabilanchelliah @Jagadishbliss @onlynikil @CtcMediaboy @nixyyyyy @gopalbalaji @Screensceneoffl (sic)”

The female protagonist of the upcoming crime thriller also took to her social media handle to share the poster. The National-Award-winning actress introduced the poster saying, “Here’s the first look of #SaaniKaayidham.”

On Children’s Day, Keerthy also dropped a hint of the poster release on the following day. She wrote, “#SaaniKaayidham - An introduction. To be released tomorrow at 6 PM by @dhanushkraja sir!”

Bankrolled by Screen Scene, Saani Kaayidham has Yamini Yagnamurthy handling cinematography and Nagooran in charge of editing. The music composition and art will be done by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ramu Thangara, respectively. Touted to be an action-drama, the much-anticipated film is set in the 1980s. Saani Kaayidham is directed by Rocky fame Arun Matheshwaran.

Keerthy has a number of projects in the pipeline. She has wrapped up filming for the upcoming Good Luck Sakhi. She will also be seen in the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Keerthy has Tamil action drama Annaatthe directed by Siva to work on. She will play the eponymous character in the romantic drama Miss India.