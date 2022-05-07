Saani Kaayidham Twitter Review: Keerthy Suresh Shines in This Revenge Drama

The second instalment of filmmaker Arun Matheswaran’s vengeance trilogy - Saani Kaayidham has finally arrived, and it is a divisive watch. Following the success of its maiden film Rocky, Saani Kaayidham premiered officially on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Ponni, portrayed by Keerthy Suresh, is a police constable, and Selvaraghavan’s Sangayya is a gas cylinder delivery guy.

Saani Kaayidham is a classic vengeance thriller in which a policeman and her half-brother belonging to an underprivileged caste go for men from the upper caste who not just raped her but also murdered her family. But what truly sets out Arun’s film from a conventional narrative of retribution is in the way it approaches violence with such much panache, nearly making it a therapeutic experience that one doesn’t mind cherishing as a viewer.

Even if this hard-hitting revenge story feels extravagant at times, it’s still a film worth praising for its stunning graphics and stellar performances by Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan.

It is said to be Keerthy’s best performance of her career that unnerves you with her being onscreen. In a de-glam, raw and rustic persona, and of course with her great skill, Keerthy will leave you awestruck.

Selvaraghavan’s brother and National Award-winning actor Dhanush has praise the film’s cast. He wrote, “Congrats to Saani Kaayidham team on a brutal brilliantly made revenge drama. Good job Selvaraghavan, Keerthy Suresh and all the other actors too. I’m very proud of you Arun Matheswaran you are a visionary.”

Moviegoers too watched the film as soon as it was available and reviewed it on social media. Despite good feedback from film critics, netizens rated the film as average at best. They did, however, praise both leads for their tremendous performances.

The film has been described as a “raw and rustic” vengeance thriller with a basic narrative that steals the show with its superb storytelling.

Raw and Rustic Revenge Drama#SaaniKaayidhamwonderful! Extreme Violence🔥 Blood Game 🔪 ,, that climax scene 😰 What an amazing performance @KeerthyOfficial akkka .. elanti oka role nuv chestav ani anukole .. ni script selection ki 🙌❤️#KeerthySuresh #SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/EoWzmWue4P — Gowthami💫 (@Gowthami_babbi) May 5, 2022

Watched #SaaniKaayidham. Usual rape & Revenge story. Keerthy & Selva's acting are at best. Predictable screenplay. Watchable 🤞— × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) May 5, 2022

#SaaniKaayidham @ArunMatheswaran How could cruelty and Love both extremes can only be delivered by Arun and with a role like Ponni and Sangaiya and climax the trust and the way it is told superb. Violence Violence Violence @KeerthyOfficial All emotions delivered to perfection 👏— Madhusudhanan Varadarajulu (@Madhusu76425277) May 5, 2022

SAANI KAAYITHAM ❤️🎥@KeerthyOfficial Please Do More Films Like #SaaniKaayidham Undoubtedly One Of The Best Performance Till Date 🥵@selvaraghavan Thalaivaaa SAMBAVAM PANNITINGA.. Climax Fullah Fayar Than 🔥@ArunMatheswaran Neengalam Manusaney Illa Deivam - Most Wanted "D" pic.twitter.com/tngnxcGMyr— Manivasagam S (@manivas1018) May 5, 2022

This man is going take tamil industry to another level @ArunMatheswaran 💥🙏…@KeerthyOfficial Your performance speaks🔥🔥..@selvaraghavan Man your acting was💥💥💥🥺 #SaaniKaayidham #SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/haJyCWfebK— R ∆ G H Ū L (@raghul1698) May 5, 2022

The movie is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media and is titled Chinni in Telugu.

