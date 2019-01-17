LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Rakesh Sharma Biopic? Writer Clarifies

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan was originally cast as the lead of 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha'.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
A file photo of Shah Rukh Khan.
A few days ago, a web portal reported that Shah Rukh Khan apparently opted out of Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and would start working on Don 3 soon. Needless to say, the news spread like wildfire.

When Cinestaan reached out to the film's writer Anjum Rajabali, she straightaway denied the report, saying it's a "fake news."

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan was originally cast as the lead of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, but the actor opted out of the project to focus on his ambitious project Mahabharata.

At the time, Rajabali had said, "Frankly, I was very keen that Aamir should do the film. He liked the script, we discussed it a lot and we had a lot of hopes about it. Unfortunately, Aamir is consumed with a larger sort of project called Mahabharat."

Aamir and Rajabali had earlier collaborated in Ghulam.

Talking about the biopic, Aamir earlier said, “I think it’s a great and wonderful script. I am a huge fan of Rakesh (Sharma) and it’s a wonderful story. I feel sad that I am not able to do it, which is why I actually called up Shah Rukh and said that it’s a wonderful story and you should hear it’. I am really happy that he liked it and he is doing it so, all my best wishes for their project.”

