Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Review: Amruta Subhash's Show Is Raw, Real and Simply Perfect

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, starring Amruta Subhash in the lead revolves around the life of a woman named Suman who is uneducated and simple. Her life changes after her husband falls in love with somebody else and decides to marry again. While Suman parts ways with her husband, she then struggles to find work and earn money in order to get her children’s custody.

What works wonders for the show is its cast. You will often find shows in which one actor is great while another might not be that good. However, there are very less shows/movies in which each actor played a perfect role. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd is one such show. From Amruta Subhash to Yamini Das, each of the cast members has given a top-notch performance and has justified their screen presence. Not for a minute, you’ll feel like an actor is going overboard. Their acting is raw and real.

Amruta Subhash is brilliant as always. She played the role of Suman in the most perfect way. She is emotional in some scenes while smart in others, but Amruta played it all with utmost ease (or at least it looks like!) From her accent to her expressions, one will fall in love with Amruta as an actress after watching the show.

The best scenes in the show are those between Amruta Subhash and Yamini Das, who is playing the role of her mother-in-law. Yamini added a dose of entertainment and laughter to the show. Shukla Ji aka Anandeshwar Dwivedi joined her. Anjana Sukhani is simple with less screentime, but she has fairly justified her role. Anup Soni, on the other hand, fails to bring anything new to his fans. However, it can also be argued that it’s not his fault completely because he has been given the least of all screentime.

Time to pat on writer and director’s back! What makes this show, not at all boring and worth watching is that it is absolutely real. There is no drama. Everything is, as it is. Whether it is an argument or an emotional scene, it all looks real. Even Dialogues are unfiltered, which only added to the relatability aspect of the show. Overall, the makers successfully presented it as a show to which everyone can connect.

Another aspect that should be mentioned while talking about the show is that the makers have not presented anyone as perfect. It does not glorify one character at the cost of another. Everyone has his/her faults. Therefore, making it even more real.

Overall, Amruta Subhash’s show is a much-watch. It is empowering, and motivating and is a depiction of the world around us.

