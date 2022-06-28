Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Trailer: Amruta Subhash Is Here With an 'Aam Kahaani' To Make It 'Khaas'

The trailer of Amruta Subhash’s upcoming show titled ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ has been released. On Tuesday, the makers of the 6-episode web series dropped the trailer which also stars Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi apart from Amruta.

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by Anup Soni). She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar (pickle) however faces many hardships and soon realizes that this is not going to be an easy journey. As seen in the trailer, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ is Suman’s coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own.

This is the first show between ZEE5 and TVF. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas. Talking about the show Creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki said, “This show is a tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension”.

