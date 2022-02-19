Saat Janmo Ka Safar: Vikrant Massey Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos With Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18 in an intimate wedding ceremony. While a couple of photos from their wedding had gone viral last night, the Mirzapur actor has now taken to his social media account to share his first wedding photos. In the pictures, Vikrant can be seen dressed in a beautiful white sherwani which he paired with a cream turban. Sheetal, on the other hand, chose a traditional red lehenga for her big day.

In the first photo, both of them are holding each other’s hands and looking at each other adorably. The second photo seems to be from their ‘pheras’ and in the third photo, Sheetal cutely presses Vikrant’s cheeks. Take a look at their dreamy wedding photos:

Their friends and industry colleagues including Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kgarbanda, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta and others left congratulatory messages for them in the comment section.

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November 2019 and have been in a steady relationship since 2015.

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, several reports surfaced online, confirming the duo registering their marriage, in presence of his family members. “Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra. It is a romantic-crime film and its trailer was released earlier today. The trailer presented Vikrant and Sanya as a star-crossed couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chases them.

