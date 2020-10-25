Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Has a 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Moment, Watch Video

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is currently airing on Star Plus and has premiered new episodes from October 19 onwards. Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sneha Jain are leading the show with their impressive acting and it is being loved by telly fans.

A recent promo of an upcoming episode gives us a sneak peek into the most anticipated moment in the show. Only a week in with the news season, SNS 2 has a 'rasode mein kaun tha' moment already. It was only a few weeks ago that a musician had created a mash up video using SNS dialogues from the show's original run. The resultant 'rasode mein kaun tha' rap clip had not only gone viral but also became the trademark of the daily soap.

Now, keeping the 'rasode mein kaun tha?' popularity and connect with fans in mind, the makers did not shy away from introducing it in the first week itself. In the new promo, Kokila (Rupal) is seen questioning Gehna (Sneha) and Gopi (Devoleena) about their whereabouts when something goes wrong in the kitchen during cooking of 'prasad'. It is a call back to the viral moment that kept fans entertained earlier.

Take a look at 'rasode mein kaun tha' version 2.0 in SNS 2.

Meanwhile, the current season of SNS airs during the weekends at 9 pm. Are you enjoying the show's current run and how was 'rasode mein kaun tha' moment in the daily soap's latest outing?