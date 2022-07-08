Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 To Go Off Air, Confirms Actress Sneha Jain

The popular television show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is coming to an end after almost 2 years of ruling the hearts of the audience. The second season of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim's original series, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya started airing in October 2020 and now, is bidding goodbye after entertaining the audience with more than 500 episodes. Recently, the lead actress of the show, Sneha Jain, who essays the role of Gehna confirmed the news.

While the show is still running successfully, the production is calling it a wrap next week. In a conversation with ETimes, Sneha said, “Yes, the show is going off-air, it's true. Every show has its own journey and I think we did our best on the show and gave our 100 per cent.” With Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the actress joined the world of acting and just like any other actor she also feels that being her first, this show will always be the most special one for her. “The show will always stay close to my heart. This is my first show and I've made some amazing memories while working on Saathiya 2,” she said adding that Gehna's character will always remain close to her and she is going to miss her simplicity.

Talking about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the show casts Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Singh Vig in lead roles. The show will go off-air on July 16 with the shoot to be wrapped by next week. The first season of the show which initially started with Gia Manek in the lead role, and later had Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu was one of the most loved television shows. The second season was also well received.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.