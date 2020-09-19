Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2 to Replace Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (SNS) is returning with a second season, and will reportedly take up the time slot of the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK). The latter, a show by Rajan Shahi, stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles.

Interestingly, Rupal Patel, the famous Kokilaben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, plays Meenakshi Rajvansh in YRHPK. The actress became part of a viral meme video recently, when her dialogue 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' was turned into a funny rap song. Season 2 of SNS will see Devoleena Bhattacharjee return as Gopi Bahu.

YRHPK, which originally aired at 10pm, was recently moved to the 9pm slot, making way for Shahi's show Anupamaa. It is said that the change in time led to loss in viewership. ÝRHPK which launched in March 2019, will wrap up after completing a run of a year-and-a-half, reported TOI.

Rajan said, "I learnt about the decision of wrapping up YRHPK today. However, we will continue to shoot the way we have been — with the same energy and enthusiasm — till we bid adieu to the audience. Those associated with the show have had an enriching and satisfying journey during its course. It was coming together of a great team — be it the actors, crew or technicians... It has enjoyed a good run and we have created some great memories. You never know, we might reunite later."