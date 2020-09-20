Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis AKA Rashi: I Don’t Want to Do a Typical Family Drama

Actress Rucha Hasabnis, best known for playing the role of Rashi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, said, in a recent interview, that she has no immediate plans of returning to acting. The actress had quit acting in 2014 and got married, since then has been spending time with her family.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “I don’t want to do a typical family drama, I think I am over it. Wohi ghisa pita kaam nahi karna hai mujhe. (Don't want to do the same type of work). I am not waiting for a role to come my way, but as they say, never say never. So, if something interesting comes my way, I wouldn’t mind taking it up. Besides, my world revolves around my baby and her schedule. So, all these factors will govern my decision of coming back to acting.

"Having said that, I enjoyed my time on 'SNS'. The show and the character will always remain close to my heart. Despite being a family drama, ‘SNS’ wasn't a run-of-the-mill show.”

Rucha played the role of Rashi in the show for four long years before quitting the show. Later, the makers of the show killed her character instead of getting her replacement.

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is returning with season 2. Actors like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammed Nazim and Rupal Patel from previous season will be part of the new season.