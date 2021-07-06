Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rupal Patel Admitted to Hospital, Husband Says She is Fine

TV actor Rupal Patel, who rose to fame for playing the matriarch Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been admitted to a hospital. Though her husband Radha Krishan Dutt informed that she is doing ‘fine’, the reason behind her hospitalisation has not been revealed. A few days ago, Rupal was not feeling well and the family felt the urgent need of getting her hospitalised. Her husband in a conversation with India Today assured that there is nothing to worry about. Reportedly, the actress will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days.

Rupal essayed the role of Kokila Modi for 8 years and the character was loved by all. The actress came back in limelight last year when music composer Yashraj Mukhate composed a viral rap song on one of the scenes of daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The tuning Mukhate gave to the scene and the dialogue delivery of Rupal simply enhanced the song. ‘Rasode mai kon tha’ was an instant hit and had gone viral. Later, the maker had retained Rupal for the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress reprised the role of Kokila Modi but left the show after a month.

Talking about her exit from the show, she had told SpotboyE that she was asked to be a part of the second season of the long-running show only for a month. Rupal said that she had agreed to feature in the second season as it was her gratitude towards her fans. Because of the love she had received for her role as Kokila Modi, the actress believed that it was her moral responsibility to support the show and uplift the second season too.

Apart from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Rupal was also seen in daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She has also featured in films such as Antarnaad, Samar, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, and Mammo.

