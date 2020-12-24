Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Recreate Viral Meme Rasode Mein Kaun Tha

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's viral dialogue Rasode Mein Kaun Tha became an internet rage after Yashraj Mukhate turned it into a rap. People went gaga over it by creating hilarious videos and memes on it. Now, the popularity of this dialogue has made the makers to rope in Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben and Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu to recreate the moment at Star Plus’ Award Show.

The duo will be seen performing together on the stage. A clip from the award function has been shared by Star Plus on its official Twitter handle. "Bahu ko ungliyon pe nachaane waali saas, khud bhi naachegi. Gopi aur Kokila aa rahi hain hansi aur masti ka maahaul banaane. @Devoleena_23 #sns2 #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2."

Bahu ko ungliyon pe nachaane waali saas, khud bhi naachegi. Gopi aur Kokila aa rahi hain hansi aur masti ka maahaul banaane. Dekhiye #StarParivaarKaregaWelcome2021, 27 December raat 8 baje se, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.@Devoleena_23 #sns2 #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2 pic.twitter.com/VIpLwjAHQr— StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 23, 2020

Devoleena too retweeted the video with an eye struck emoji.

The Rasode Me Kaun Tha rap was immensely loved by the audience as well as TV and Bollywood celebs. In fact, it was the popularity of the rap that made its makers to come up with another season of the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. While Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen in the show for a short time, Akanksha Juneja, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain are in the pivotal roles.

The story of the show revolves around Anant Desai aka Harsh Nagar who is brought up in abroad and Gehna aka Sneha Jain who is treated as a servant in Anant’s house. In a twist of events, Anant gets married to Gehna, who becomes the Chhoti Bahu of Desai family. Now, it would be interesting to see whether Anant will stand by his decision to marry a servant and give Gehna the rights of a wife, or she will be still be treated as a servant.