Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Introduces Gehna, Anant in New Promo

New promo of the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been released. This will be the second season of the show. The teaser starts with Gopi played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee reminding the viewers that she was to introduce them to a new person, Gehna. It also features another lead character Anant. Gehna will be played by newcomer Sneha Jain while Harsh Nagar will feature in the role of Anant.

The latest promo which is being shared on various Instagram handles introduces the new character Gehna, as promised by Gopi in the first teaser of the new season. In the video, we see a woman walking with some utensils in her hand. It can be seen that she is going around in the house helping everybody while people are talking to her rudely. This woman is named Gehna. The last scene of the promo is of the dining table where the Modi family is sitting and eating together. Gehna is again spoken to rudely by a woman who criticises her cooking and says she is incompetent. That’s when Anant comes to her defence.

Another woman sitting with them then tells Anant that Gehna is the maid of their house, not their daughter-in-law and if he is so concerned about her then he should make Gehna the daughter-in-law.

Before the launch of this promo, Disney Hotstar released the first promo on their channel. In the earlier teaser, Gopi can be seen talking about Gehna. The makers made a smart move by using dialogue Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, which was made into a meme a few days before the launch of the new promo.

The clip sparked a laughter riot on the internet as it was made into a rap song. The number of views on the rap song is over one crore. Several memes were generated since the rap song was posted and some people also made their own versions of the dialogue.

You can watch the first promo here:

Season 1 of the serial was shot in Mumbai and set in Gujarat’s city Rajkot. It first appeared on Star Plus on May 3, 2010.