Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gopi Bahu, Gehna Playing Garba with Sanitised Dandiya is Not the Navratri We'd Hoped for

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is all set to launch on Monday, October 19. New teaser promos and stills from the daily soap have kept the audiences engaged and talking about the sequel. Interesting thing being, the show is launching during the holy navratri week and garba will be on everyone's mind in the Modi family.

A new teaser clip was launched by the channel recently that takes into consideration the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a bid to ensure proper safety while playing garba with others, Gehna (Sneha Jain) is seen sanitising her dandiya sticks before joining Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee). If the laptop washing scenes of season 1 of Saath Nibhana Saathiya are any proof, then the upcoming, new episodes will also be filled with amazing scenes such as the ones teased in the new promo.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, a new poster has also been launched of SNS 2 wherein the show's leading ladies are joined by actor Harsh Nagar.

While it is not confirmed how the new show will play out and what storyline will be followed, the show producer had earlier said that actors Rupal Patel, who plays Kokilaben and Devoleena from the show's original run will be incorporated in the new outing as well.

Are you excited to watch the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya with old and new cast?