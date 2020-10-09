'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Launch Date Announced, Here are New Pics of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel from Set

Popular TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is returning with a second season. It recently became the talking point on the internet when an independent music producer turned a scene into a hilarious mashup video and shortly afterwards, the show was announced to be returning for a second season with additional cast members.

In latest pics from the show's set, we see Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who portrays Gopi Modi and Rupal Patel, who plays Kokilaben, shooting for their respective scenes. Devoleena wears a beautifully embroidered, pink lehenga and decks herself up in heavy gold jewelry.

On the other hand, Rupal looks every bit of the matriarch she payed in SNS season 1. She is seen in a heavily printed green saree and looks elated while giving one of the shots.

Newcomer Sneha Jain, who will play Gehna in the second season, is seen with Rupal and Devoleena as well.

Take a look.

A new promo also confirmed the premiere date of the show as October 19.

While it is not confirmed how the new show will play out and what storyline will be followed, the show producer had earlier said that both Rupal and Devoleena from the show's original run will be incorporated in the new outing as well.

Are you excited to watch the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya with old and new cast?