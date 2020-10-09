'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Producer Pawan Kumar Marut Tests Positive for Covid-19

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's producer Pawan Kumar Marut has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in self-isolation at home. The producer said that he is in touch with actor Sharad Malhotra, who also has been tested positive for the virus.

In an interaction with Times Of India, the producer said, “I had met a friend for some work around 10 days ago. On my return to Mumbai, my friend told me that he was unwell and that he had tested positive for coronavirus. I immediately underwent a test, which came in positive. I have mild symptoms as of now.”

He also said that he has been staying separately from his wife and children. He added, “Sharad and I talk to each other for an hour every day and share nuskhe and health tips. I am taking it easy for the next few days.”

Sharad, who plays the lead role of Veer in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 is also in self-isolation at home. In his absence, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has taken over the role.

Dheeraj was part of the show in the initial few episodes, along with Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra. He will be reprising his role in the show. Naagin 5 also stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal.