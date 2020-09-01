Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Teaser: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Back as Gopi Bahu

The makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya on Monday released the promo for the second season. The promo was dropped days after music producer, Yashraj Mukhate’s rap on Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben’s famous dialogue "Rasode Mein Kon Tha?" went viral on the internet.

The promo opens to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who portrays the character of Gopi Bahu in the show. Dressed in a pink saree, Devoleena greets everyone with ‘Jai Shree Krishna”. In the next frame, we can hear pressure cooker’s whistle to which Devoleena says, “seems like Gehna has put the cooker on the gas in the ‘rasoda’ (kitchen).

Later in the video, Devoleena has shared the qualities of Gehna and left the viewers guessing ‘who is Gehna?’.

The actress too shared the promo on her Instagram and wrote, “We are back by popular demand #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 #WhoisGehna #devoleena #gopibahu @starplus @rstfofficial (sic)."

A source told Indian Express that the new season will be completely different than the previous one.

“The storyline will be completely different from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, but the core of a love story, amid a family drama, will remain. The makers have been aggressively reaching out to people for the roles. Devoleena and Rupal will also be seen in the first few episodes. We are still working on the script, and they might keep coming back later in the show. The show will mostly go on air in October,” the source was quoted as saying (via).

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel has stated that she has not been approached for the second season yet, reported The Times of India. She further added that she likes to play one character at a time and is happily playing the character of Meenakshi Rajvansh in ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’. The second edition is likely to go on floors in October and will be aired on Star Plus.