Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Kajal Pisal to Join Naagin 5

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin is in its fifth season now and has been loved by the masses so far. The show was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoppar and Mohit Malhotra to high ratings. The show now stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Now, Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Kajal Pisal will be joining the cast. In an interview with ETimes, Kajal said, "I can’t reveal much about the character that I play, but I must say, I am really happy to be part of this show. This is my first supernatural drama, which is why I’m so excited."

Naagin 5 also stars Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya will also come back for season 2. The show will star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who reprises her role as Gopi Bahu. A new prpmo for season 2 starring Devoleena was released recently.

The promo was dropped days after music producer, Yashraj Mukhate’s rap on Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben’s famous dialogue "Rasode Mein Kon Tha?" went viral on the internet. The second edition is likely to go on floors in October and will be aired on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.