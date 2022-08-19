Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rashi Ben Aka Rucha Hasabnis Announces Second Pregnancy

Actress Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale, who is best known for portraying the role of Rashi Shah Modi in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is all set to welcome her second baby with husband Rahul Jagdale. Rucha’s successful stint in the TV show gained her massive recognition and made her a household name. However, she left the telly town after tying the knot with Rahul Jagdale on January 26, 2015, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The actress welcomed her first child in 2019 and is now gearing up for her second pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Rucha shared the news and dropped a photo of her adorable daughter, who looks busy painting the canvas. The text written on canvas reads – “Big sister”. The doting mother expressed her excitement by captioning the photo with, “One more to adore”.

As soon as she announced her second pregnancy on social media, friends, well-wishers, co-stars, and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and showered love on mommy-to-be. Rucha’s co-stars from Saath Nibhana Saathiya including Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Bhavini Purohit dropped heart emoticons on the post. Actress Adaa Khan and Kajal Pisal also congratulated Rucha. One of the fans wrote, “Omg great news. Congratulations! God bless you.”

Time and again, Rucha has expressed that she is not willing to make a comeback to the small screen in the near future as she wants to spend time with her family and enjoy her daughter’s growing-up years. Back in 2020, the actress had said in an interview, “If I find some character extremely exciting that I just cannot say no to, I might be back.” In another interview with India Today, the actress said, “Doing a daily soap won’t be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won’t be possible for now.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here