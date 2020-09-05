Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Re-enacts Popular 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Scene

The viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap song is the reason why the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya has become the talk of the town lately. The makers announced the second season of the popular show, days after the video created by musician Yashraj Mukhate became one of the widely appreciated memes.

After the release of the SNS 2 teaser, a video featuring the famous scene’s central character has surfaced online. Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben, who like many others was impressed by the musical version, gave a retake of her own lines. She takes it sportingly and attempts to recreate the sensation by lip-syncing the lyrics of the rap song.

Shared by Ahmedabad Mirror, the special performance enacted by Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben is totally cool.

Reacting to the video clip going viral, Rupal said, "Since Saathiya, the Koki image has stayed on with me, wherever I go, people recognise me for the character. But I never saw this coming. In fact, I didn’t know about it till my sister-in-law shared the video with me. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma and son told me about how popular this has become. I’m not on social media, so wasn’t aware earlier. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it (laughs!). I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude."

The recently launched first promo of popular show had Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who will be seen reprising the role of Gopi bahu.

Confirming the second season in the making, producer Rashmi Sharma told Mumbai Mirror, "During the lockdown, reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a new season. Saathiya can’t return without the Modi family, so yes, Kokilaben and Gopi will be back.”