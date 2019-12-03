Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer Introduces Ravi Kishan’s Daughter Riva, Watch Here

The 143-second video seems like another film set in sub-urban India which is slowly opening up to the idea of a globalised world.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer Introduces Ravi Kishan’s Daughter Riva, Watch Here
Actors at Sab Kushal Mangal trailer launch.

The trailer of forthcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal was unveiled at an event in Mumbai. The film, starring Akshaye Khanna and debutants Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan, is directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap. It will be the first film to hit the screens in Bollywood next year.

At the trailer launch, Priyaank said, “It wasn’t planned but I was inclined towards dramatics and arts since childhood. When I heard the script, I wanted to do the film.”

“It wasn’t planned for me too but when I decided to take this as a profession, My dad told me to do what I felt is right. He has always guided me in best way possible,” added Riva, who is actor and politician Ravi Kishan’s daughter.

Akshaye Khanna was also present at the event. He said, “I was drawn to the film because it is a very sweet subject. It’s a clean film. This is a film that you can watch with your grandparents.”

From the trailer, the film seems like a love triangle with Khanna playing a grey character. The 143-second video seems like another film set in sub-urban India which is slowly opening up to the idea of a globalized world.

We can only wait to witness how the first film of 2020 performs at the box office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com