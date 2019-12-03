Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer Introduces Ravi Kishan’s Daughter Riva, Watch Here

The trailer of forthcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal was unveiled at an event in Mumbai. The film, starring Akshaye Khanna and debutants Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan, is directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap. It will be the first film to hit the screens in Bollywood next year.

At the trailer launch, Priyaank said, “It wasn’t planned but I was inclined towards dramatics and arts since childhood. When I heard the script, I wanted to do the film.”

“It wasn’t planned for me too but when I decided to take this as a profession, My dad told me to do what I felt is right. He has always guided me in best way possible,” added Riva, who is actor and politician Ravi Kishan’s daughter.

Akshaye Khanna was also present at the event. He said, “I was drawn to the film because it is a very sweet subject. It’s a clean film. This is a film that you can watch with your grandparents.”

From the trailer, the film seems like a love triangle with Khanna playing a grey character. The 143-second video seems like another film set in sub-urban India which is slowly opening up to the idea of a globalized world.

We can only wait to witness how the first film of 2020 performs at the box office.

