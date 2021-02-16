Saba Ali Khan Gives an Adorable Shout-out to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Ahead of Their Baby's Arrival

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently took to Instagram stories to give a shout-out to him and Kareena Kapoor before the arrival of their baby. Saba shared the popular 'Quadfather' meme on Instagram, along with some pictures of Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur. She accompanied the post with a "3..2..1.." timer, indicating that the baby is coming soon.

Saif is caled the Quadfather because with the arrival of the new baby, he will be a dad to four kids. Apart from Taimur, Saif is also father to Sara and Ibrahim Ali khan from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

The 'Quadfather' meme was first shared by Soha Ali Khan when Saif and Kareena had first announced that they are expecting their second child. Soha captioned the post, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!"

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the new baby's arrival, Saba shared a throwback picture of a little boy and asked fans to guess who he is. "Any guesses. WHO is this boy?? Share your answers in the comments below," she wrote. Many guessed it to be a young Saif. However, in another picture posted today, Saba revealed that it was, in fact, Ibrahim. She shared a picture of the star-kid with his father.

"Heres a little HINT.... My champs. Easy peasy Now!! Answers awaited," she captioned the second picture.

Saif and Kareena recently moved into a bigger house to welcome their new-born child. Saif, who is currently on paternity leave, will next shoot Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police. On the other hand, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.