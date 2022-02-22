Saba Ali Khan Picks A Thursday Over Gehraiyaan, Here's Why

A Thursday, a recently-released hostage drama, starring Neha Dhupia and Yami Gautam, is getting rave reviews from cine lovers and critical praise as well. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is also getting great reviews for Gehraiyaan. Released on February 11 on Amazon Prime, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. While some have liked the movie, others have trashed it. And now, Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan seems to have joined the naysayers’ list.

Saba Ali Khan, when asked to choose between Gehraiyaan and A Thursday, chose the latter.

A Thursday, starring Yami Gautam, is a hostage drama, which also stars Neha Dhupia. This film has got great reviews. These reviews were shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram post, where she also thanked all the viewers for loving the movie. Sharing this post, Neha wrote, “#athursday, is this part of your Friday plan? Streaming now on Disney Hotstar."

In response, Saba Ali Khan called A Thursday “fantastic" and said that she enjoyed it very much. She also mentioned Gehraiyaan and said that while watching it, she wished that she could switch back to A Thursday. She peppered her comment with laughing emojis.

Even though Saba did not say it directly, her comment made it clear that she did not like Gehraiyaan. A Thursday was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 17. Apart from Yami, the movie also stars Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia.

