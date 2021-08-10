Saba Ali Khan Reacts as Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Get Trolled for Naming Son Jehangir

Last month, the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son was revealed. The actress’ father announced that the couple have named their baby boy as Jeh. As expected, the news was followed with a lot of dialogue on social media. Back in 2016, the couple experienced immense trolling after they named their first son Taimur. A similar episode ensued this time around. The couple has not yet disclosed Jeh’s identity in public.

Reportedly, Kareena and Saif have named their second child Jehangir Ali Khan, where Jeh is short for Jehangir. A recent report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kareena’s recently launched book has her son’s name stated as Jehangir. Reportedly, Kareena's Pregnancy Bible features his name and photo as well. The report suggests that while Kareena addressed her son as Jeh throughout the book, towards the end she called him Jehangir in the caption of one of the pictures of the baby.

After the alleged name reveal, netizens launched discussions about the baby. Many trolled the couple for their choice of name. It is being asserted that the baby is named after the fourth Mughal emperor, Jahangir. Reacting to one of the media reports, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan penned a message on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Jeh… JAAN. What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

In a follow-up post, the jewellery designer shared screenshots of multiple DMs where users of the photo-and-video sharing platform appreciated the baby’s name and blessed the family.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. Earlierduring an interview, Kareena mentioned that they have decided not to reveal their son’s name after the severe backlash they experienced following Taimur’s birth. Initially, the couple wanted to name their first son, Faiz, given it is poetic and romantic. However, they went with Taimur as it means 'iron'.

