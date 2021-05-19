Saba Ali Khan Shares a Perfect Throwback Picture of the Pataudi Family

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, took a trip down memory lane and fished out a million-dollar unseen picture. She shared a sweet moment with her family members and posted a throwback photo that featured Saif, her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephew Taimur Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, sister Soha Ali Khan, and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, besides herself. Saba dropped the cute photograph on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the perfect family click, Soha can be seen holding baby Inaaya in her arms and Saif can be seen holding little Taimur. All the family members can be seen wearing bright smiles on their faces as they pose for the camera.

While Saba can be seen wearing a blue top in the picture, Soha can be seen in a blue and white shirt, Saif and Kareena have worn black T-shirts and Kunal can be seen wearing a white T-shirt.

The photo is from the time when Inaaya was just a toddler.

Last night, she had posted a photograph from the same family trip but in it, Kareena and Taimur were missing. She had mentioned that she had been wanting to share it for quite some time. The next day, she shared a click with the entire “gang”.

Saba often digs out priceless pictures from the Pataudi family album and shares them with her fans on social media. Her Instagram feed is a repository of some of the rarest and unseen photos of the family that feature her mother Sharmila Tagore, late father Tiger Pataudi and others.

Last week, Saba had shared some photographs from Taimur’s third birthday celebration which took place in 2019. In one of the clicks, the Pataudi sisters can be seen with Kareena and Inaaya. In the picture, Soha and Kareena can be seen twinning in matching outfits.

Along with being a jewellery designer, Saba is a mutawalli (Chief Trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust), established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

