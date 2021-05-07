Saba Ali Khan Shares Montage Featuring Family's Stark Resemblance to Sharmila Tagore

Saba Ali Khan, who hails from the Pataudi family, chose a different career path in the family of actors that include Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, and pursued the profession of a jewellery designer. Turning to Instagram, Saba recently shared a montage video featuring her family members.

On Friday, Saba shared the montage video encapsulating pictures of siblings, Saif and Soha along with late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mother Sharmila on the ABS-CBN song Family is Love. Posting the video, Saba hinted at the stark resemblance each of the family members shares with one another. She wrote, “We all have a little of the other,” but mostly their mother.

Chipping in the comment section, the first one was the editor of Filmfare magazine, Jitesh Pillai who welcomed the post dropping two hearts. His comment was followed by a user who wrote, “Yes! A beautiful mix of the best of both parents." While one comment read, “Your entire family is so beautiful but no one got the gracefulness of your father. May he Rest in peace,” the other wrote, “Nawabs,” along with a series of red hearts.

Saba’s love for the family is evident through her Insta feed which is full of her parents’ throwback pictures and some with the family. She keeps sharing the photos much to the delight of fans. Her bio reads that she is a photographer by heart. She likes posting her captures online.

Sharing a post featuring little Inaaya looking at one of the film’s posters of Sharmila, Saba expressed how being behind the camera is her forte and she loves it. She reveals that she has been doing this for years and loves capturing “Parents, siblings, kids. Moments in life."

Saba also admires her mother a lot. In a recent interview, she heaped praises on the veteran actress calling her an all-rounder who has been a wonderful mother and wife.

Along with being a jewellery designer, Saba is a mutawalli (Chief Trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust), established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

