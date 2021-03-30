Saba Ali Khan Shares Priceless Photos from Big Fam Jam on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th Birthday

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan went into throwback mode to share moments from a big family get-together on her father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 70th birthday. The get-together featured the entire family of the former Indian cricket captain, including wife Sharmila Tagore, son Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

Sharing a frame capturing the whole family, Saba wrote, “FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba’s 70th birthday… Celebration. Together we stand. Tall." The picture is from January 2011 and all the members can be seen clad in winter clothes for the gathering that seems to have been held at the Pataudi palace lawns..

In another photo, the jewellery designer is seen posing with sister Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu. “FUN Photoshoot…! Abba 70th celebration! Photographs.. FAMILY moments …Friends …everyone happy together and stress free," she wrote.

The third carousel features Kareena posing with Saif in the first and mother-in-law Sharmila in the second picture. “FOTOooooooS ….by ME!!! ( #Photos ) #throwback. Abba’s 70th celebration… continued…..# Well…I’m better behind the lens , mostly!!! Pref. Photographer…at heart. Capturing moments..candid photos..my forte," Saba wrote in the caption.

Mansoor Ali Khan, nicknamed Tiger, passed away the same year these photos were taken. He was admitted to the hospital in August 2011 with an acute lung infection caused by chronic interstitial lung disease. He died in the hospital of respiratory failure on September 22, 2011.