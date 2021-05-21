Saba Ali Khan Shares Sweet Hand-written Note by Kareena Kapoor From 2011

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan is known for posting the best throwback pictures of the Pataudi family. Saba recently took to Instagram to share a sweet hand-written note given to her by sister-in-law and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor in 2011.

Sharing the video, Saba wrote, “Remember when? #2011." The note read, “Dear Saba, will be great knowing you… Love and luck always… Kareena."

Recently she shared a perfect throwback picture of the family. The photo, which was from pre-Covid times, featured Saif, Kareena, nephew Taimur Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, sister Soha Ali Khan, and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, besides herself.

In the perfect family click, Soha can be seen holding baby Inaaya in her arms and Saif can be seen holding little Taimur. All the family members can be seen wearing bright smiles on their faces as they pose for the camera.

While Saba can be seen wearing a blue top in the picture, Soha can be seen in a blue and white shirt, Saif and Kareena have worn black T-shirts and Kunal can be seen wearing a white T-shirt.

From the same holiday, she shared another paparazzi shot with all the family members present. Kareena’s best friend, actress Amrita Arora was also present in the click.

Along with being a jewellery designer, Saba is a mutawalli (Chief Trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust), established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

