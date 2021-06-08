Saba Ali Khan shares throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan with his 'little munchkin'

Saba Ali Khan has treated netizens with an adorable throwback picture of her brother Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif can be seen holding a baby in his arm and smiling at the toddler. The little munchkin can be seen winking at the camera. Sharing the picture, Saba asked her Instafam to guess who the baby is. She has tagged both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan to confuse the netizens. The Pataudi sibling mentioned that the candid picture was clicked by her.

While Saba left the fans guessing about the little baby, netizens have flooded the post with their guesses. Many have commented that the baby is Sara, while some have guessed it to be Ibrahim. Saba later took to her Insta story to reveal the baby’s name and it is no one but little Ibrahim.

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession and stays away from the limelight, unlike other family members. However, she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She keeps sharing throwback pictures and videos of the Pataudi clan. Today, she shared an unseen picture of Sara and Ibrahim, where the little brother is sitting on his sister’s lap. She called Sara ‘little Momma’ in the caption. The brother-sister duo looks quite adorable in this snap as they flash their smile.

The post has garnered over 6000 likes and several comments within a few hours.

Saif was married to Amrita SIngh in 1991 and has two kids Sara and Ibrahim from their marriage. The couple got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of being together. Saif later tied the knot with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second child in February this year.

