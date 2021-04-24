Saba Ali Khan Shares Unseen Childhood Pic of Niece Sara Ali Khan, Fans Call Her 'Princess'

Saba Ali Khan is an avid social media user and keeps sharing snaps of her life and her family. Recently, much to the delight of the fans, Saba shared an unseen childhood picture of her niece, actress Sara Ali Khan. She asked fans to guess who’s in the picture but it was too easy to understand that the pink salwar clad girl in the picture is baby Sara. “I Wonder…Who’s this ??? (Too easy) Clicked by ME" she wrote as a caption to the picture.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the image and they took to the comment section to compliment their ‘princess’. One of them wrote, “Love you princess sara", while another wrote, “Sara… Our princess". Saba had also shared an unseen childhood photo of her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan that was also clicked by her.

Saba is the daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Tamil superstar Dhanush.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 6.

