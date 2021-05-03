Saba Ali Khan Shares Unseen Photo of Inaaya Admiring Sharmila Tagore's Aradhana Poster

Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan is one of the members of the Pataudi family who keeps sharing glimpses from her life on social media. Saba’s social media feed is known to be a treasure trove of nostalgia. She keeps sharing unseen pictures of her family members, including mother Sharmila Tagore, late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, nieces Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan, nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

She shared a photo of Soha’s daughter Inaaya longingly looking at an old Bengali movie poster of Sharmila.

In the next post, Saba shared an adorable bonding moment between little Inaaya and Sharmila in a throwback photo.

Recently, she uploaded some adorable pictures in the form of an Instagram reel from last year’s birthday party on her Instagram handle. The video starts with Saba beaming with joy as she poses with a piece of cake. The pictures were loaded with cuteness as Inaaya and Taimur posed for the camera. Soha and Kareena can also be seen in the video and they look stunning in the pictures.

Saba, whose birthday was on May 1, was wished by her family and friends on Instagram. In yet another Instagram reel, she gave her followers a glimpse of the vibrant bouquet that was given to her by sister Soha, whoalso shared a beautiful post on Instagram while wishing her elder sister. Apart from wishing her sister, she also hoped that they may be able to celebrate occasions soon.

Kareena also wished her sister-in-law through an Instagram story. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, darling Saba! Love you.” Kareena’s elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor also posted a throwback picture of Saba in her Instagram story to wish the jewellery designer on her special day.

