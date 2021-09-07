Saba Ali Khan Shares Unseen Pic of Sara Ali Khan from Her First Birthday

Saba Ali Khan is an avid social media user and keeps sharing snaps of her life and her family. Recently, much to the delight of the fans, Saba shared an unseen picture of her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan with his daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif can be seen holding one-year-old Sara. Sharing the picture, Saba asked her Instafam to guess who the baby is. She further revealed that the picture is from Sara’s first birthday celebrations. “Munchkin madness….back on 😁😘 Guess who??? YES. SAIF & SARA ❤️," she wrote as a caption to the picture.

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession and stays away from the limelight, unlike other family members. However, she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Earlier, she shared an unseen picture of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, where the little brother is sitting on his sister’s lap. She called Sara ‘little Momma’ in the caption. The brother-sister duo looks quite adorable in this snap as they flash their smile.

Saif was married to Amrita Singh in 1991 and has two kids Sara and Ibrahim from their marriage. The couple got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of being together. Saif later tied the knot with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

