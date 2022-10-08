Saba Azad Calls Out Netizen Who Send Her 'Abundant Hate', Says 'Feel Free to Unfollow Me'

Learn from Saba Azad how to shut down trolls like a boss. The actress, who is also the girlfriend of Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan, has been receiving “abundant hate” on social media from trolls. But, on Saturday, she decided to give it back to all those who follow her just to criticize her. She shared a screenshot of a user’s profile – the bio on which read “fun, free, happy, lucky…love my love” and “love is everywhere, don’t allow hatred to spoil goodness of your soul.”

Along with the profile screengrab, Saba Azad also shared a snap of the comment the user left on one of her posts. It read: “You were looking like chee, eww, yak, whatever you understand…take it.” Highlighting the mean comments by trolls, Saba Azad took a jibe at them and told them to “unfollow” her if they don’t like her.

She wrote in a note on her Instagram Stories: “This is Shruti… apparently, she ‘loves her love’ but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate – there are many like her out there. Don’t be like Shruti – feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet – they shall be well acquainted soon.”

Take a look at Saba Azad’s Instagram story:

Saba Azad’s romance with actor Hrithik Roshan often create a massive buzz online. From attending Bollywood parties to getting spotted at the airport in Mumbai together, their social media banter is proof that they are the newest couple on the block.

Saba Azad is known for her role in the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She will next be seen in Minimum, a drama set in Belgium.

