Saba Azad Enjoys Ride with Hrithik Roshan On the Roads of Paris, Fan Says ‘Get Married Soon’

Just like other Bollywood celebrities, who have been enjoying some quality time in Europe, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are also on a travel spree in France. A few hours back, Saba shared a glimpse of their road trip on her Instagram handle.

Saba wore the gloves of the videographer and recorded the video as she sat in the passenger’s seat of the convertible car. She captured the breathtaking serene of France. Saba panned her phone towards the view and then towards Hrithik, who was driving the car. Though, the actress did not reveal Hrithik’s face in the video. But we can see his hands on the steering wheel. The War actor though did acknowledge his presence in the video by tipping his blue hat. She captioned the post, “c'est comme ça! (It’s like that!)”

Watch the video here:

Fans were ecstatic with the video. Onre fan wrote, “Pls give hrithik sirs full pics ❤️❤️ n get married soon ❤️❤️” Another said, “Thank u for sharing your happy moments with us Saba sooo good to see this! P.S. We see u Hrithik! Enjoy your trip, sending love to both of u❤️” Yet another comment read, “Thank you for sharing those moments ❤️❤️wishing you both all the happiness and love.”

Previously, Saba posted a picture of herself enjoying a day in an open café in Paris. The photo is clicked by Hrithik. The actress looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera. But, she grabbed everyone’s attention with her caption. She wrote, “Not a selfie, not my coffee, Image by Hrithik Roshan.”

Saba and Hrithik are dating for quite some time now. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds after that they were spotted walking hand-in-hand after a visit to a restaurant. They have almost made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both Hrithik and Saba have interesting projects pipelined. Hrithik will be soon in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Saba was last seen in The Rocket Boys. She is will be next seen in Minimum.

