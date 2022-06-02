Saba Azad Gives a Shoutout to Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina as She is Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her acting debut with the sequel of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s film Ishq Vishk. The movie is titled Ishq Vishk Rebound and also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal alongside Pashmina. Several congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Pashmina and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, too, extended her wishes to her.

Saba took to her Instagram story section to share the poster of the film and write, “Go Pash go…. Up up and away”

Saba Azad is often seen spending time with Hrithik’s family.

Earlier in the day, Pashmina had also shared the announcement and penned a note with it. Her post read, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I’m extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It’s time to move on.”

Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made headlines when they were clicked together after a dinner date in January. Although they have not given any official confirmation, Saba is often seen with Hrithik and his family. The rumoured couple also made their first red carpet appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

Amid all this, a report in BollywoodLife.com recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cited a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.