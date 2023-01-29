Saba Azad Reacts to Media Scrutiny on Her Love Life With Hrithik Roshan, Says 'I Find This...' | Exclusive

Since Saba Azad made her musical and acting debut, the actress has often made headlines for her impressive singing and her acting craft. However, in the last year, her otherwise private life has been in the news. Saba began dating Hrithik Roshan last year and ever since, there’s been a lot more curiosity about her personal life. In an exclusive chat with News18.com, we asked Saba if the attention to her personal life bothers her.

The actress confessed, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."

Setting aside her personal life, Saba has kicked off the year on a great note. She has sung the title track of Farzi, titled Sab Farzi, which has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song is an instant earworm. Speaking about working on the track, Saba said, “I think we went into the studio and we did it in one go. And then there were some changes in the lyrics so we went back a second time just to change that otherwise honestly it was done in one go. (Sachin-Jigar) what they want and they told me, ‘Have fun, go crazy, be yourself you do your thing.'"

Saba has always brought a contemporary style of music to the table, even when she has sung songs for Bollywood. A few standout numbers include Calcutta Kiss from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Neend Na Mujhko Aaye from Shaandaar, Bhar De Hamaare Glass from Kawaan, and Nakhrewaali from Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Asked her if she has consciously steered away from trying her hand at commercial music, Saba explained, “To be honest, I don’t know what commercial Bollywood music is anymore. Bollywood not only… It gets inspired, borrows, and makes its own, (there are so many genres). You can’t really be like ‘this is Bollywood music.’ Because sometimes you’re listening to Raggea, sometimes it’s dubstep, drum, and base, or straight-up pop. So I don’t think Bollywood is one thing. It is many facetted, many coloured things. Speaking of my music, we’ve (MadBoy Mink) done music for a bunch of Bollywood films as well and they picked it up so I am guessing there is no singular Bollywood sound. That’s what is wonderful about our industry, we kind of bring everything into our fold."

While her music has kept her busy lately, Saba has also been balancing her acting career as well. Last year, she was seen in Rocket Boys. This year, Saba has more projects on the acting front lined up. “I am working on a show and a lot more work coming up. I have done three indie films and the show I am doing is commercial," she revealed, adding that while the ball has been set rolling on the singing work, she is now able to say yes to a few more projects.

On a parting note, we asked her if she would work with Farzi makers Raj and DK, and the actress confessed, “Fingers crossed, their work in incredible, their scripts are so cool, and they are so fast-paced and intelligent, and I really hope sometime in the future, I get to work with them as an actor as well."

Farzi will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The show stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

