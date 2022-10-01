Saba Azad Reviews Vikram Vedha, Tells Beau Hrithik Roshan 'You Make Me So So Proud Ro'

Saba Azad has given her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, aka Ro, a glorious review. Having watched it twice, Saba said that she enjoyed the film so much that she might rewatch it a couple of times more. Praising Hrithik’s performance, Saba called his performance ‘excellent’ and said she was proud of him.

“Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hard working human I know – you make me so so proud Ro!!” she wrote, sharing a still of Hrithik from the film. She added, “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film – Iv seen it twice and Im gonna see it again… and again (sic).”

On Friday evening, Hrithik was seen spending time with Saba in Juhu. The paparazzi photographed the couple together, with Hrithik stocking an all-black look and Saba sporting a cute blue crop top and jeans. The couple posed for the cameras.

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration earlier this year. Since then, they have never shied away from expressing their love toward one another in public. They are often snapped together at the airport or on dinner dates.

In July, IndiaToday.in reported that Hrithik and Saba are not in hurry to tie the knot. The news portal cited a source who claimed that the couple is ‘figuring out if they want to get married. “Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha has opened to good reviews. News18’s review of the film reads, “Despite its flaws, Vikram Vedha is a massy film that serves as a fun single-screen theatre experience. I’d suggest caving into Pushkar and Gayathri’s make-believe world and joining Vikram and Vedha’s cat and mouse chase.”

