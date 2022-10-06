Saba Azad Teases Her First Look from Songs of Paradise, Calls it a 'Special Film'

Saba Azad is currently making headlines not only for her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan but also for her stellar performance in Rocket Boyz, an OTT show based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Now the multi-talented celeb is all set to appear in an upcoming film titled Songs of Paradise. The film that was on the floors for quite some time had recently wrapped up shoot. And Saba Azad is as excited as ever.

On Wednesday, Saba took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her on-screen look in the upcoming film. In the frame, Saba can be seen standing in front of a microphone, dressed in a traditional attire with a backdrop of musicians playing musical instruments like Sarangi and Santoor. Calling her character special, Saba wrote in her caption, “And it’s a wrap on a very special film and a very special character!! #songsofparadise you have my heart – can’t wait for you guys to see what we have made!!”

Several celebs and fans jumped right into the comment section with motivating words and best wishes. Danish Renzu, the director of the film wrote, “Dear Saba. You’ve done absolute justice to Zeba and I can’t thank you enough for believing in Songs of Paradise. Lots of love and regards to you. You’ve brought life to my story. Thank You”. Lillette Dubey commented,

". Saba Pataudi said, "All the very best. Looking forward to seeing this". Meanwhile, one of her fans commented, "You are beautiful in this image. I wish you and your film and the whole team who participated in it's creation great success. Keep it up".

Also written by Danish Renzu, Songs Of Paradise is a musical that is set in the beautiful land of Kashmir. Along with Saba Azad, the film would also feature Zain Khan Durrani, Soni Razdan, Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma and Lalit Parimoo.

