Saba Says She Needs to Learn Yoga Poses as She Drops Pic With Kareena From Taimur's Pre-Birthday Bash

It’s Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday week. While the birthday is on December 20, the celebrations have already begun. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared glimpses from her nephew’s Star Wars-themed pre-birthday celebration through her Instagram Story. She also posted a picture with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor on social media. In the first Instagram Story, Saba is seen posing happily with Kareena. She stood next to Bebo, who was sporting a white sleeveless sheer top with black pants and a pair of sunglasses. Saba herself donned a floral one-piece, pairing it with a white wristwatch.

“What matters more…is not how we look..but what we feel,” Saba Ali Khan wrote. In the postscript, she stated her desire to learn yoga poses from the Kareena Kapoor. Captioning the picture, Saba wrote, “Love our tradition of the pic. Just 2 of us! I have had better ones. But it is the moments that matter to me! P.S. I need to learn yoga poses to get fit…selfies another time!" Kareena reshared the story with a red heart sticker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan (@thebegumkareenakapoorkhan)

Saba also shared a picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and their gorgeous mum. Kareena held Jeh in her arm while Taimur stood in front of a big Star Wars-themed birthday cake. The group can be enjoying the themed party to the fullest. For the caption, Saba wrote, “Love! Tim Tim! Wishing you life’s best, today and forever!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Taimur Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the cutest B-Town celebrity babies. The star kid has been in the spotlight ever since he was a child. Tim, as he is affectionately known, is friendly with the paparazzi and frequently poses and flashes his million-dollar smile for the cameras.

Taimur is the oldest child of the two children of celebrity couple Saif and Kareena.

