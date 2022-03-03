Saba Pataudi Shares Unseen Snapshot from Jeh's First Birthday Party Featuring Saif, Soha Ali Khan

Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi’s latest Instagram post is all about sibling love. The picture shared by the Pataudi royalty featured her two siblings and actors Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Saba’s latest Instagram post featured the three siblings smiling for the camera as they attended Saif’s youngest son Jehangir’s first birthday. In the picture, Saba is seen sitting next to Soha, as Saif posed in a rusted orange t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

Saba shared the picture on Instagram along with a caption that read,"Happy Siblings." The caption was followed by a series of hashtags that read “jehjaan" and “family first," among others.

Saba’ post received compliments from fans and followers. One of the top comments on the post read, “Mashallah, great family." Another follower commented, “MashaAllah totally royal." “Masha Allah, such a beautiful picture. Best brother and best sisters. Happy Birthday Jeh baby Allah, bless you always be happy for you and your family. Allah Bless You Saba Ma’am." " Lots of love," wrote another follower.

Son of Bollywood actors Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh turned one on February 21. To celebrate the occasion, Jeh’s parents hosted his first birthday party which was also attended by Saif’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara shared a picture from Jeh’s birthday party where Saif was surrounded by all of his four kids. In the picture, Sara held Jeh, while Taimur rested on Ibrahim’s shoulder. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sara added in the caption, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J."

Kareena had also shared a picture on Instagram marking her youngest son’s first birthday. The picture features Taimur leading the way as Jeh followed him. The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together… of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday my Jeh baba. My life."

Saba’s comment on Kareena’s post read, “Happy birthday. Jeh Jaan! Love you. Always. And Tim too".

