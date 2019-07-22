Take the pledge to vote

Sabbir Khan's Upcoming Film Nikamma to Star Abhimanyu Dassani Alongside Dubutante Shriley Setia

Singer and social media sensation Shirley Setia is all geared up to make her silver screen debut with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Singer and social media sensation Shirley Setia is all geared up to make her silver screen debut with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. Along with her, the action packed movie also features Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role.

Taking to Twitter, leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of the movie along with its first look. In the picture, Abhimanyu can be seen sporting a casual look in a brown t-shirt and ripped jeans. Meanwhile, Shirley is all dressed up in all-jeans outfit.

Besides Taran, Abhimanyu also took to his Instagram handle to share the news. He wrote, "#ThankGodItsMonday Presenting @sabbir24x7 sirs *Nikamma* feat @shirleysetia . Thank you @sonypicturesin for this amazing opportunity!" (sic)

As reported by Mid-Day, when Sabbir Khan was inquired about the actors, he said "I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry and I am excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. They are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had in their debut"

To this, Abhimanyu added, "The belief that Sabbir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting." Shirley agreed with Abhimanyu adding," I couldn't have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir sir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry."

On the work front, Abhimanyu was previously seen in Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota alongside Radhika Madan. Meanwhile, Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia recently collaborated with Christopher Comstock, known professionally as Marshmello, for Biba. Besides her, it also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, the film is all set to hit theaters in the summer of 2020.

