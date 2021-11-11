Sabhaapathy Trailer Receives Thunderous Response; Audience Can't Wait for Santhanam Film

The trailer of actor Santhanam’s upcoming film ‘Sabhaapathy’ was released by its makers on Wednesday. Apart from Santhanam, the film, directed by R Srinivasa Rao, also stars Preeti Verma, MS Baskar, Sayaji Shinde, Maran and Pugazh in prominent roles. From the trailer, it seems that the story of the film revolves around Sanathanam’s journey as Sabhaapathy. The trailer gives a glimpse of the complicated journey of Sabhaapathy and how his life turns upside down after he finds a bag full of money.

The trailer has garnered over 2 million views within 24 hours of its release on Youtube. The makers are excited to see the fans’ enthusiasm for the Tamil movie.

The trailer features a young guy, Sabhaapathy, who is suffering from stuttering — a speech disorder that affects fluency and flow of speech. He gets rejected for all the opportunities he tries to act on. However, he bumps into a suitcase full of cash that changes his life completely. The trailer features Santhanam in an all-new avatar. The trailer suggests that the film will have many scenes that would create a laughter riot.

Watch the Trailer here —

The film has been shot in Kumbakonam, Trichy, Srirangam, and Chennai. The commercial entertainer will have music by Sam CS. The makers had already released the songs ‘Penne Penne’ and ‘Mayakkathe Maaya Kanna’ from the film.

The film produced by RK Entertainment also marks the debut of Srinivasa Rao as director. It is also the first project as a lead comedian for Pugazh of ‘Cooku With Comaali’ fame. The film hits the big screens worldwide on November 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.