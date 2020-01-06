Sacha Baron Cohen Criticises Mark Zuckerberg for 'Spreading Nazi Propaganda' at Golden Globes 2020

British actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen took a potshot at Mark Zuckerberg during his appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes, accusing the Facebook founder of "spreading Nazi propaganda".

The "Dictator" star took to the stage to introduce Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit", which was nominated in the best motion picture comedy or musical category when he made the reference to the social media mogul.

Read: Brad Pitt Thanks Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Golden Globes Speech, Jokes About 'Titanic' Scene

"The hero of this next movie is a naive misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry, this is an old intro for the 'The Social Network'," he said.

Cohen has earlier criticised social media platforms and their founders for heightening discrimination.

He last took social media platforms to task in November during his speech at the Anti-Defamation League's 'Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism'.

"All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history," he had said.

Read: Golden Globe Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Calls Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston 'Good Friend'

Cohen also penned an opinion piece in The Washington Post calling out Facebook and Zuckerberg's negligent rules on posting propaganda.

At the 77th Golden Globe awards, Cohen was also nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for "The Spy". He lost in the category to Russell Crowe.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.