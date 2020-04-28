MOVIES

Sachet Tandon On Masakali 2.0 Criticism: I Respect Audience Opinion

Sachet said that he was not the composer and was only approached by the makers for singing it, with no intention of distorting the original.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Singer Sachet Tandon, voice behind the recreated versions of the 2009 AR Rahman hit Masakali, has reacted to all the criticism coming the new version's way saying he respects audience opinion.

"It's Tanishk Bagchi's song and I was approached by the creators to sing it. I was glad to be part of the song and I am still happy that makers thought of me. But ultimate decision always lies in the hands of public. It's totally upto them whether to like a particular song or not, and I truely respect their opinion," said Sachet, about his version, titled Masakali 2.0.

"Also, I don't think that any creator would intentionally try to distort an original song. Speaking of 'Masakali 2.0', I was not its creator. I just sang it and tried to give my best," Sachet told IANS.

The original Masakali was composed by Rahman, written by Prasoon Joshi, and sung by Mohit Chauhan for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2009 film Delhi-6. It was picturised on the film's lead pair, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Although the film fared below expectation, the song has gone on to attain cult status.

Shortly after the release of Masakali 2.0, both Rahman and Joshi expressed disappointment on social media, and were joined by a huge number of fans who agreed with them.

When asked Sachet about his views on the ongoing trend of recreations, he said: "In today's time, everything is being liked by audience. Some remakes have done amazingly well, some originals have become hits. Proper balance should be maintained."

Sachet, who gave Indian cinema a blockbuster love anthem, Bekhayali in collaboration with Parampara Thakur last year for the film Kabir Singh, has now come up with the melodious track Bewafai, which has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube.

"It's a beautiful song (and I) loved giving voice to 'Bewafai'," Sachet said, sharing that he never gives heed to "likes" and "number of views".

"For me likes and number of views do no matter. What matters the most is the love of the audience. The best feeling is to hear compliments about your song. Jab log baat karte hain song ke baare me tab zyada acha lagta hai," Sachet signed off.

